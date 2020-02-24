A project that has been one year and $2.6 million in the making is finally complete after the Oakland Fire Department moved this past weekend into its brand new fire station, built with the help of the community and with a look back at preserving the past.

The department, comprised of 28 call firefighters and one full-time chief, has been operating out of the original 4,000-square-foot station at 11 Fairfield St. in Oakland since the 1950s.

The new 12,000-square-foot station is part of a three-phase construction project to replace the Oakland Police Department station, which was opened in 2016, the fire station and the town office. The old fire station will be torn down in the next two weeks to make way for a shared parking lot for the police station, fire station and a new town office.

Improving safety and efficiency were the main objectives in building the new station, according to Chief Dave Coughlin. This meant widening the garage doors from 10 inches in the old station to 14 in the new one, installing a Plymovent diesel exhaust system to funnel exhaust fumes from the trucks directly outside, and building individual rooms for things such as emergency medical services, firefighting gear, equipment and training.

“This new station provides for safer and more efficient operations,” Coughlin said. “Things like the trench drains under the trucks make it less likely for slips. Having a separate room for the gear means we no longer have to suit up near the trucks. There is now ample room to work … We used to clean our tools and equipment in the bathroom or kitchen and now we have a dedicated space for that … This brings all of our equipment and supplies under one roof as opposed to before where we had things all over the place. ”

The new station also has a commercial grade kitchen, a bunk room, a conference room, a meeting space, multiple all-gender bathrooms and built in training features.

A mezzanine in the garage area of the station has a prop window for ladder training, a prop man hole for training in confined spaces, a staircase for hose training and a room to do search and rescue drills.

“When we looked into the design of the station, we wanted to have some built-in training features,” Coughlin said.

Creation of the new station began in August 2018 when the town council and budget advisory committee approved the project and its $2.6 million dollar budget.

At two public hearings in September and October 2018, some community members voiced their concerns over the impact the new station would have on taxes, but as town manager Gary Bowman explained, the Central Maine Power Company substation built in Oakland in 2019 would generate enough revenue over 30 years to pay off the bond that the town used to fund the new fire station project.

The project was approved in the November election 1,835-990 and ground was broken for it last April.

This week the department is set to start reporting from the new station.

“We had 23 out of 28 firefighters here this weekend helping us move in,” Coughlin said. “We’re almost there. We just have a few more things to do.”

Though Coughlin said he and the department are excited about the future in the new station, saying goodbye to the old one brings out sentimental feelings.

“We’re so excited for this new station, but there’s also been a lot of reminiscing about the old station,” Coughlin said. “There’s a lot of memories in that place. Some of our members have been here for more than 50 years. For me, I’ve been here 29 years and I’m a third generation Oakland firefighter, so there’s definitely a lot of stories and memories.”

In order to keep the history alive, the new equipment room was named the “Atlantic Room,” and the conference room was named the “Dunn Conference.” The Atlantic Hand Tub was an original piece of firefighting equipment that dates back to the 1880s and the Dunn Edge Tool Company was an axe-making factory that was located on the land that the original station was built on and was also one of the first stakeholders in the Oakland Fire Department.

Significant involvement came from local businesses that donated manpower and offered discounted pricing on equipment rentals to reduce the costs of the project by more than $64,000. Coughlin said the project will come in at or below the $2.6 million budget.

Services and discounts came from Messalonskee Stream Hydro; Rossignol Excavating Inc.; William Mushero Inc.; United Rental; Woodsmiths, of Oakland; Eagle Rental of Waterville and Central Maine Power Co.

“Everyone has been involved from town officials, firefighters, the community members,” Coughlin said. “We have a really nice, well thought-out facility that everyone can take ownership and pride in.”

A public open house and dedication is scheduled for Saturday, April 25.

