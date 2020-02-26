WAYNE — A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Ladd Center on the Gott Road, co-sponsored by the Wayne Community Church and the town of Wayne.

There is a critical need for blood, and the need is constant. Many cancer patients need multiple units of blood during their treatment. Donate in memory or support of a friend or family member who has been affected by cancer, according to a release from Susanne Spalding.

Individuals can sign up to donate at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). Use zip code 04284 to locate this drive. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: