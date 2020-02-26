OAKLAND — A project to construct a new Town Office has begun after the Oakland Town Council voted at Wednesday evening’s meeting to allocate $10,000 for an architect to begin the designs.

The new Town Office will complete a three-phase construction project that included building a new police station, which opened in 2016, and fire station, which was completed earlier this week when the fire department moved into their new space.

Town Manager Gary Bowman asked the council to move $10,000 from the town’s building fund to pay architect Brian Duffy, of Falmouth, to begin designing the new Town Office. Duffy also designed the new police and fire stations.

Bowman said that the town should move forward with the final project now in order to present the designs to community members at the annual Town Meeting on May 5 and to get the project on the ballot for the election in November.

“We have the money and the public support, and I think we’d be missing an opportunity not to do this right now,” Bowman said. “I just spoke with a resident today that asked about the Town Office … I think we should move right into it.”

The council agreed and unanimously voted to pay Duffy the $10,000 to begin designing the new Town Office.

The new Town Office will be in the same location as the current one on Cascade Mill Road in Oakland, but according to Bowman, the building will have an L shape that will run along Cascade Mill Road and Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Bowman also said that the new office will have council chambers so the council can hold its meetings at the office instead of in the Cascade Room at the police station, as it does now.

The new Town Office will share a parking lot with the neighboring police and fire stations after the old fire station on Fairfield Road is torn down in two weeks.

