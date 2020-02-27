More than 1,000 local customers of Central Maine Power were without electricity Thursday morning after high wind gusts took down tree limbs and power lines as a storm blew through the state, bringing torrential rain to the region and snow in higher elevations.

According to Central Maine Power’s website, 17,812 customers were without power across the state at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Central Maine Power spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said that number shot up since 8:30 a.m. when only 1,400 customers were without power.

In Kennebec County, about 1,100 customers were without power, with more than 900 being in Litchfield. Power is estimated to return around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. By that time, just more than 100 remained without power in Kennebec County.

Hartnett said high wind gusts were the culprit for the outages and it hampers the restoration effort, as that can make it difficult to make repairs in lifts. She said line crews and about 70 contractors are spread throughout the company’s coverage area working on restoring power.

Related Heavy rain and wind knock out power to thousands

Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said the strongest wind gusts would continue into the early afternoon. He said coastal areas are seeing the most extreme gusts, between 40 and 50 mph, while the central part of the state has gusts of 30 to 35 mph.

Tubbs said there is a potential for “urban and street flooding,” as storm drains may be clogged by existing snow, but the weather service is not predicting any river flooding at this time.

Tubbs said no snow was expected in central Maine, but northwestern areas of the state may see some snow.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Heavy rain and wind knock out power to thousands

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: