Central Maine Power linemen assess Thursday an electric line snagged by a tree on Huntington Hill Road in Litchfield. Gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour and heavy rain have downed trees and knocked out power across Central Maine. Kennebec Journal photo by Andy Molloy

More than 1,000 local customers of Central Maine Power were without electricity Thursday morning after high wind gusts took down tree limbs and power lines as a storm blew through the state, bringing torrential rain to the region and snow in higher elevations.

According to Central Maine Power’s website, 17,812 customers were without power across the state at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Central Maine Power spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said that number shot up since 8:30 a.m. when only 1,400 customers were without power.

In Kennebec County, about 1,100 customers were without power, with more than 900 being in Litchfield. Power is estimated to return around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. By that time, just more than 100 remained without power in Kennebec County.

Hartnett said high wind gusts were the culprit for the outages and it hampers the restoration effort, as that can make it difficult to make repairs in lifts. She said line crews and about 70 contractors are spread throughout the company’s coverage area working on restoring power.

Related

Heavy rain and wind knock out power to thousands

Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said the strongest wind gusts would continue into the early afternoon. He said coastal areas are seeing the most extreme gusts, between 40 and 50 mph, while the central part of the state has gusts of 30 to 35 mph.

Tubbs said there is a potential for “urban and street flooding,” as storm drains may be clogged by existing snow, but the weather service is not predicting any river flooding at this time.

Tubbs said no snow was expected in central Maine, but northwestern areas of the state may see some snow.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
central maine power, cmnews, maine weather

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles