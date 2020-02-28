AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Dan Townsend and Patricia Damon, Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell, Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, and Paul Jones and Jean Bird. Winners on Thursday were Ken Harvey and Paul Mitnik, Dan Townsend and Patricia Damon, and Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday for North/South were Paul and Judy Jones, Pat Damon and Dick Quinlan, and Lee Lenfest and Gabriele Rice. East/West winners were Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, Carroll and Audrey Harding, and Ed and Joyce Rushton.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Gerene Lachapelle. Janet Williams placed second, and Don Albert placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

