Machias Memorial High School boys basketball coach Jim Getchell saw his team upset one undefeated opponent in the Class D North tournament. Getchell knows his Bulldogs will not be intimidated by unbeaten Forest Hills.

“Forest Hills is similar to Jonesport-Beals,” Getchell said, referring to the undefeated Royals whom Machias knocked off in the regional semifinals. “When they run and gun, you’re in trouble. When they run, they get into rhythm.”

Forest Hills (21-0) will play Machias (12-8) for the Class D boys basketball state title at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.m. Forest Hills is playing for its second straight championship and fourth since 2013. Machias won the title three seasons ago, in 2017.

Forest Hills carries a 43-game win streak into the game. The Tigers made a Class D South tournament record 26 3-pointers in the regional playoffs.

“We’ve shot pretty well (at the Augusta Civic Center). We’ve got to get ball movement and get up shots. That’s what happened in the Temple game. We didn’t get up shots,” Forest Hills coach Anthony Amero said, referring to his team’s 54-39 win over Temple Academy in the regional semifinals.

That Temple game was Forest Hills’ closest of the playoffs, and lowest scoring game of the season for the Tigers, who scored 80 or more points 16 times in 21 games. It also could be the blueprint by which Machias tries to slow Forest Hills down.

“I’ve watched a lot of tape. We need to beat their pressure,” Getchell said.

That was the case in Machias’ 79-60 tournament win over Jonesport-Beals. The Royals beat Machias twice in the regular season, 83-52 and 84-48. On the bigger Cross Insurance Center court in the tournament, the Bulldogs controlled the pace.

“I knew if I could get them in a halfcourt gane, we’d be fine,” Getchell said.

Slowing down a Forest Hills offense led by junior Parker Desjardins (32.7 points per game) and senior Hunter Cuddy (21 ppg — a pair of 1,000-point scorers — will not be easy. Getchell knows that. He knows the Bulldogs will have to play their best defensive game and continue to be balanced offensively.

The Bulldogs had five players score in double figures in their 57-46 win over Southern Aroostook in the North quarterfinals. Four scored in double figures in the victory over Jonesport-Beals, and three did it in the 53-42 win over Easton in the regional final. Freshman guard Ethan Foss led Machias in scoring in the regional tournament, averaging just under 17 points. Sophomore forward Kasman Feeney averaged 15 points in the regionals. Freshman guard Shane Feeney, sophomore point guard Jayden Rhodes and sophomore forward Kyle Anderson also have scoring potential for the Bulldogs.

“Rhodes makes us go. He makes all the hustle plays,” Getchell said.

“Kash Feeney moves well without the ball. They have the same approach we have, whoever has the hot hand takes over the game,” Amero said. “They’re excellent foul shooters.”

That wasn’t the case early in the season, Getchell said, pointing at games against Schecnck and Woodland lost because the Bulldogs were woeful at the line.

“That was our biggest problem, we couldn’t make free throws,” Getchell said.

For years, to offset a lack of depth, the Tigers go out of their way to stay out of foul trouble. Forest Hills would rather give up a layup then go for a potential block and the foul that could come with it.

“We tend to keep teams off the line. Hopefully that pays off for us. (Machias) can be rhythm shooters from the line,” Amero said.

Along with Parker Desjardins and Cuddy, freshman Mason Desjardins is a scoring threat for the Tigers. Joey Poulin and Jackman Daigle give Forest Hills size inside and capable rebounders and defenders.

