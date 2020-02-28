AUGUSTA — David Holmblad has been promoted to senior vice president and marketing director and communications officer at Kennebec Savings Bank. In his role, Holmblad oversees the bank’s marketing, communications and community giving areas, according to a news release from the bank’s President and CEO Andrew Silsby.

Holmblad joined Kennebec Savings Bank in October 2018 as vice president and marketing director and communications officer. Prior to joining the Bank, Holmblad worked in a number of capacities for L.L.Bean and Idexx, Inc., most recently as director of marketing/customer and sales support. Over the course of his 30-year career in marketing, Holmblad developed expertise in multi-channel marketing, strategic planning, brand management and financial analysis.

“David has quickly become a valuable member of the team at Kennebec Savings Bank,” said Silsby. “His strong background in marketing and communications has helped the bank move forward several key initiatives, and we are pleased to provide him with even more opportunities to lead.”

HospitalityMaine hires new workforce director

AUGUSTA — Gwen Perry has been named education and workforce development director for HospitalityMaine, according to a news release from the association.

The former business development specialist with Maine’s Department of Economic and Community Development takes over for Terry Hayes, who left the trade group in January to head up the Maine Municipal Bond Bank.

“Terry Hayes broke through walls and launched major programs,” said HospitalityMaine’s CEO Steve Hewins. “Her groundbreaking work paves the way for our execution phase, which Perry will grow with impact.”

Perry will lead the association’s continuing education programs for members, and expand the organization’s workforce plans which include: line cook and front line apprenticeships and CTE high school culinary training. She will foster partnerships with the Maine Department of Corrections, and blaze pathways to develop new employees for Maine’s hospitality industry.

At the economic development department, Perry worked within the Office of Business Development to identify resources and opportunities for businesses across all sectors. There she zeroed in on workforce issues and job solutions.

The University of Maine Farmington graduate worked her way up through the restaurant ranks on both coasts. She began as a busser at Portland’s Street and Co., and honed her skills at some of the city’s top spots: Hugo’s, Petite Jacqueline and Central Provisions.

She also spent time in California working as a sommelier for San Fransisco celebrity chef Michael Tusk.

“She will create and deliver a more robust continuing education series for members,” said Hewins.

Three local agents earn 2019 Quality Service Pinnacle Award

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, based in Madison, New Jersey, has recognized the following sales affiliates with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% for two consecutive years.

The local agents include Jill Huard, of Century 21 Surette Real Estate, of Waterville; Michelle Casavant, of Century 21 Surette Real Estate, of Waterville; and Bart Stevens, of Century 21 Nason Realty Inc., of Winslow.

Each will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »