WATERVILLE — A young girl was shot inside a South End home Friday afternoon and city and state police are investigating what happened.

The child, who was reportedly 7 years old according to emergency dispatches, was inside a blue two-story home right at the corner of Summer and Gold streets.

She was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Initial emergency dispatch reports came in at about 4:10 p.m.

Two people who live on Summer Street, but did not want to be identified, said they heard multiple gunshots.

Waterville police were going door-to-door in the South End neighborhood, asking if any residents have cameras and may have taken pictures. They were also searching the neighborhood with dogs and inspecting the whole blue house.

