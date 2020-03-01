The mountains and lakes of Western Maine make it a hub for year-round, outdoor recreation: hiking, skiing, fishing, boating, leaf peeping and snowmobiling.

Sitated on 52-acres, this remarkable, private estate includes wooded trails, open meadows and a spring-fed pond as well as 180-degree views of the White Mountains, Mt. Washington, Mt. Abram Resort and Sunday River Resort.

Close to golf courses, historic Bethel and the Oxford Casino, this property is perfect for a family vacation home with the option to run a seasonal or year-round rental business. Out-of-state visitors can be there in just an hour from the Portland Jetport.

With 4,800 SF inside, there’s plenty of space to gather and retreat. Four of the six bedrooms are complete suites with bathroom amenities that include radiant heat, a double whirlpool tub and a spa shower. One of those suites is a self-contained, complete unit with a separate entrance. There’s still room for expansion: Above the 3-car garage with a workshop, are three nearly-complete additional bedroom suites, with another separate entrance.

Trails on the extensive property feed into Maine’s Interconnected Trail System, which are used year-round by hikers, cyclists, skiers and snowmobilers. In this winter wonderland, a highlight of the home is the atrium with heated floors, a hot tub and heated pool. Grab a drink at the bar right outside the door and end the day watching the sunset over the mountains, the ski resorts light up and the stars come out. Heavenly.

Learn more about the potential of this extraordinary mountain retreat at laurabyther.com.

27 Pinnacle Mountain Rd. is listed at $1,095,000 by Laura Byther of eXp Realty. Please contact Laura at 207-838-9990 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous