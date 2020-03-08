In the towns surrounding Portland, Yarmouth stands out with its walkable village center that has maintained a strong community for two centuries. Nearby I-295 makes commuting convenient, but residents only need their feet to shop, eat a great meal, ice skate, visit the library, take kids to school or enjoy cultural events.

Right at the heart of it all is the Dr. Ammi Mitchell House, built at the turn of the 19th century. On the National Register of Historic Places, it has a unique value comparable to a waterfront property. As a founding donor of North Yarmouth Academy, Dr. Mitchell was a pillar of the community and original period details communicate his stature: large bedrooms, high ceilings, an elegant fan window above the front door, Indian shutters in the first-floor parlors and a remarkable granite-floored cellar.

Sun pours into this south-facing Federal and an expansive backyard leads to the Royal River Park. Alongside exposed bricks and wide-board pine floors, tasteful updates like a built-in kitchen island with storage, contemporary light fixtures, walk-in closets and a fully renovated third-floor bedroom blend the home’s histories together. Heat pumps, new wiring and new plumbing systems add modern efficiency to the original, working fireplaces.

One more draw: the property is zoned for a variety of business opportunities. Two existing, rear apartments provide turnkey income as rentals or offices. As an active family home for generations, the Mitchell House is ready for its newest residents.

333 Main St. is listed at $845,000 by Lynn Hallett and Peter Molloy of Town and Shore Real Estate. Please contact Lynn at 207-671-8187; [email protected] Please contact Peter at 207-632-1084; [email protected]

