Bob’s Clam Hut at 111 Cumberland Ave. closed its doors for good Sunday after less than two years of serving lobster, fried clams and haddock sandwiches in the urban heart of Portland.

Bob’s is owned by Michael Landgarten, who also owns the original Bob’s Clam Hut in Kittery. That restaurant is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page gave no reason for the closure other than the fact that “we’re just deciding to focus our energy in Kittery.” But the Portland Bob’s seemed to struggle over the past two winters. Last year at about this time, the restaurant closed for two days a week until winter ended and offered a few deep discounts, such as half off the $30 Fisherman’s Platter on Sundays. In January, the Portland location announced it would be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only for the winter season.

In addition to serving clam chowder and other classic items from Bob’s Kittery menu, the Portland restaurant introduced a few new dishes when it opened in July 2018, including fried lobster tails and seafood tacos.

Gift cards from the Portland restaurant can still be used in Kittery, according to the post on Bob’s Portland social media page.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: