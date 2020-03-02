The spread of coronavirus had led to the canceling or curtailment of international study programs, including programs at Maine schools and colleges.

The virus – COVID-19 – was first reported in Wuhan, China, and has spread rapidly in China and now into Europe, including more than 88,000 confirmed worldwide cases and at least 3,000 deaths. There have been 74 cases in the United States, but none yet in Maine.

With more than 900 cases in northern Italy, 14 students from the University of Maine who were studying in Italy are being sent back home.

“The University of Maine has 14 students in Italy who are studying abroad through three programs affiliated with the university,” said Dan Demeritt, spokesman for the University of Maine System. “Those study abroad programs in Italy decided to close and evacuate students by March 10 when the State Department issued a Level 3 advisory for that country on Feb. 29. Those study abroad programs are now exploring online coursework so the students can complete their credits.”

The University of Maine System currently has 109 students and faculty members studying or working in some capacity outside of the United States, but none in China.

The system is now banning any university travel to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, following federal recommendations. With zero cases in Maine, and still minimal cases in the United States, the virus has not yet meant any disruptions at University of Maine System campuses.

“We have world-class health officials here at the Maine Center for Disease Control and across the country tracking the coronavirus and working on medical advances and precautions to halt the spread of the disease,” said Dannel Malloy, chancellor of the University of Maine System. “At our universities we are focused first on supporting our students and faculty who have been traveling abroad and making sure we keep everyone informed.”

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Maine health care providers gearing up for coronavirus

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: