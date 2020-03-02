FARMINGDALE — Hall-Dale High School has announced the following students were named to its semester 1 honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — Summa cum laude: Isabella Cowing, Camryn Downs, Georgia Howe, Cosette Kilde, Lilit Mathieu, Elvin Azarchin Muradov, Madisyn Smith and Akira Warren.
Magna cum laude: Beka Bolkvadze, Aidan Drage, Alden Hallett, William Lachance, Lily Marston, Brooke McKechnie, Tylor Nichols, Tessa Reeves-Ahn, Patrick Rush, Adam Schovil, Elijah Theberge and Georgia Warren.
Cum laude: Logan Dupont, Hannah Luc and Tyler McCray.
Juniors — Summa cum laude: Fatima Babar, Sarah Benner, Isabelle Bourque, Hunter Lizzotte, Naomi Lynch, Samuel Sheaffer, Ian Stebbins and Lauren Sylvester.
Magna cum laude: Corbin Eldridge, Sophia Fortin, Riley Hayward, Natthida Itthiphalakorn, Corrina Johnson, Riley Johnson, Savannah Millay, Cody Quimby, Savannah Strout and Ashley Stuart.
Cum laude: Collis Locke and Aubrey Nichols.
Sophomore — Summa cum laude: Isaac Andrews, Caden Bechard, Max Byron, Devlin Geisler, Andrew Guiou, Iris Ireland, Kiely MacDonald, Renee Molesworth, Moira O’Connor, Lilly Platt, Ella Schaab, Emma Soule, Michaela Temple, Samantha Thornton and Xavien Tobias.
Magna cum laude: Camden Adams, Averi Baker, Emily Bellerose, Sophia Blake, Keegan Charette, Lexi Chartier, Ava Corbin, Kelsey Cormier, Parker Dean, Rex Elliott, Richard Elliott, Trafton Gray, Logan Harpole, Hadley Hayward, Landon Kimball, Kayla Lee, Katahdin Lucas, Meagan Michaud, Jarius Polley, Elliot Rich, Amelia Skehan, Kaitlyn Smith, Ellory Stewart, Samuel Thibeault, Caden Wills and Alexandra Young.
Cum laude: Ashtyn Bean, Owen Kirkpatrick, Conor McFarland and Eva Merrill.
Freshmen — Summa cum laude: Rita Benoit, Quinn Cotnoir, Elijah Huttman, Bethany Ives, Dorothy Ives, Alexis Rideout and Kiley Rolfe.
Magna cum laude: Aidan Beale, Elizabeth Bickford, Kasper Birgfeld, Chloe Creamer, Ethan Cross, Sawyer Howe, Liberty Kimball, Jackson Leach and Grace Walters.
Cum laude: Keagan Bellerose, Jolie Canwell, Aiden Dix, Dominic Hall and Jacob Maker.
