The Pine Cone Reelers Square Dance Club of Augusta, in conjunction with the Augusta Adult & Community Education, will start a beginners program for learning the basics of square dancing.

The eight-week course will begin Thursday, March 5, classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln School, 30 Lincoln St. in Augusta.

Those who attend can learn the basics of a recreational pastime, including dancer names, positions, formations, and many of the different calls associated with the world of square dancing.

Bob Brown, who’s been dancing for more than 25 years, will be the instructor.

For more information, call Augusta Adult Education at 626-2470 or Brown at 447-0094.

