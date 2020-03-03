WATERVILLE — Voting today is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Elm at 21 College Ave.

Thomas College in Waterville, the usual voting venue, was not available for today’s elections, city officials said. The voting polls will return to Thomas College for this year’s June and November elections.

The Elm is an event center at the site of the former location of the American Legion Hall.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: