I must take issue with the recent suggestion of “Stallions” as the nickname for Skowhegan Area High School sports teams (“Ideas around the office for new Skowhegan mascot,” Feb. 21).

A stallion is an male horse whose primary use is as a breeder. The boys would no doubt be pleased to go into battle on a Friday night come October with a moniker like that, but one must question whether or not the girl’s soccer or basketball team would be equally as eager.

The female counterpart to a stallion is a broodmare, and I seriously doubt that any of the girls’ teams would like such a nickname.

Back to the drawing board.

Terence McManus

New Sharon           

