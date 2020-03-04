SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Sept. 23-27, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Robert P. Archambault III, 42, of Newport, criminal mischief Nov. 4, 2018, in St. Albans, dismissed.

Michael A. Bailey, 30, of Cambridge, on April 1, 2019, in St. Albans: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation, $938.98 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed.

Robert C. Brown, 31, of Norridgewock, on June 18, 2019, in Fairfield: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Jasmine M. Caret, 36, of Oakland, kindling fire without permission Aug. 4, 2019, in Carrying Place Township, $100 fine.

Bryan E. Cocchio, 42, of Benton, operating after habitual offender revocation June 19, 2019, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Darren L. Costa, 54, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release June 1, 2019, in Skowhegan, 12-hour jail sentence.

Matthew Davidson, 33, of Fairfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 24, 2019, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Victor Dudley, 50, of Skowhegan, drinking in public Sept. 23, 2019, in Skowhegan, 24-hour jail sentence.

Joshua Hartley, 35, of Canaan, on July 13, 2019, in Canaan: domestic violence criminal threatening, three-year Department of Corrections sentence; domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, dismissed.

Christopher Mainville, 41, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, carrying passenger on ATV without headgear Aug. 31, 2019, in Rockwood, $100 fine.

Paul M. Mascal, 41, of Palmyra, operating under the influence July 7, 2019, in Pittsfield, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Hiedi A. McDonald, 45, of Cornville, violating condition of release May 22, 2019, in Cornville, dismissed.

Daniel Murray, 48, of Wicbraham, Massachusetts, operating ATV on land of another without permission Aug. 17, 2019, in The Forks, $100 fine.

Malcolm A. Pinkham Jr., 49, of Bingham, operating under the influence July 2, 2019, in Bingham, $700 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one year administrative release.

Justin C. Porter, 34, of Clinton, on Sept. 18, 2017, in Norridgewock: theft by unauthorized use of property, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $430 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed. Failing to make oral or written accident report and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Sept. 18, 2017, in Smithfield, dismissed.

Donald L. Raymond Jr., 46, of Augusta, on Sept. 1, 2018, in Fairfield: gross sexual assault, 10-year Department of Corrections sentence all but seven years suspended, four-year probation; gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, dismissed.

Nicholas Sapiel, 24, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 6, 2018, in Canaan, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year administrative release, $300 restitution.

Tyson Splude, 32, of Norridgewock, domestic violence terrorizing Oct. 4, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed. On Oct. 11, 2018, in Madison: violating condition of release, nine-month jail sentence; three counts violating condition of release, dismissed. On Nov. 21, 2018, in Madison: tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation; three counts violating condition of release, dismissed.

Edward Charlton Tuttle III, 25, of Cornville, on July 20, 2019, in Madison: domestic violence assault, six-month jail sentence; improper victim contact pre-bail, six-month jail sentence. Domestic violence assault July 14, 2019, in Madison, dismissed. Two counts domestic violence criminal threatening, July 14, 2019, in St. Albans, dismissed. Aggravated assault July 20, 2019, in St. Albans, dismissed. Violating protection from abuse order July 21, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Troy D. Whitney, 36, of Auburn, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug and violating condition of release May 18, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed. Unlawful possession of cocaine May 18, 2019, in Skowhegan, $400 fine, 63-day jail sentence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: