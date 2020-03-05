Manchester Fire Chief Francis “Frank” Wozniak, 38, was arrested in Portland last month on a charge of operating under the influence.

According to Portland police, a vehicle driven by Wozniak was observed without its lights on at about 11:27 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

After a traffic stop, during which field sobriety tests were conducted, Wozniak was placed under arrest on suspicion of drunken driving and charged with OUI.

Portland police also noted Wozniak had a handgun in the vehicle, which was taken into custody, but that was not in violation of the law.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: