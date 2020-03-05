Manchester Fire Chief Francis “Frank” Wozniak, 38, was arrested in Portland last month on a charge of operating under the influence.
According to Portland police, a vehicle driven by Wozniak was observed without its lights on at about 11:27 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
After a traffic stop, during which field sobriety tests were conducted, Wozniak was placed under arrest on suspicion of drunken driving and charged with OUI.
Portland police also noted Wozniak had a handgun in the vehicle, which was taken into custody, but that was not in violation of the law.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Manchester’s fire chief arrested on charge of drunken driving
-
Local & State
Free SAT prep program at Waterville’s Colby College engages area students
-
Health
Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: Books from Farmington country
-
Letters to the Editor
Sex trafficking needs our attention