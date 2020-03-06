SKOWHEGAN – Freddie A. Wentworth Jr., 65, of Skowhegan passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday March 2, 2020 at his home in Skowhegan.

He was born August 10, 1954 in Skowhegan, the son of Freddie A. Wentworth and Jeanne (Sincyr) Wentworth.

Freddie graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in the class of 1973.

He started out working in the woods with his father spending 12 years. He then went to work for Cianbro in Pittsfield doing concrete work spending 14 years with them. He then became an employee of Industrial Metals which became One Steel in Oakland and Augusta until 2012. His last place of employment was at Kennebec Metals in Skowhegan.

Freddie was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Skowhegan, a member of the Four Seasons Rod and Gun Club in Madison. He enjoyed working, hunting, brook fishing, playing cribbage, and poker. He also loved music and he especially loved to play his harmonica.

Sadly he leaves his loving partner, Vicki Winchenbach of 12 years, of Skowhegan; his three sons, Jasen Wentworth and fiancé Tracy Hebert of Ocala, Fla., Freddie Wentworth and his companion Susie Hinckley of Bingham, Josh Wentworth and his wife Sarah of Cornville; his two brothers, Kenneth Wentworth of Skowhegan, Tommy Wentworth of Skowhegan, his sister, Annie Wentworth and her companion Mark Bilodeau of Skowhegan; his three grandchildren, Hunter Andi, and Gracie; his great-grandson, Hunter Jr.; his many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his close friends, Jerry Fitzmaurice of Skowhegan and Mike Buskey of Clinton; and his beloved cats, Chummy and Sadie.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his close friend, Joe McManus.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

To Our Father Freddie A. Wentworth Jr.

Our father was a very giving man always there ready and willing to give a helping hand.

He never asked from anyone anything in return, because giving in life is how you learn.

All he ever wanted was to be loved and liked, and loved for who and as he was because that should’ve been more than alright.

He had the most lovable, affectionate laugh filled with such pure joy, the type of laugh that one could never be annoyed.

He taught his sons to always work hard for what you want, and don’t ever look to get anything in life for free because taking care of your family is your responsibility.

And in his final moments as I held him close and watched the tears pool up in his beautiful blue eyes, I knew that he knew, the love all his family and friends had for him was no lie.

Your loving sons, Jasen, Freddie and Josh.

Donations may be made in Freddie’s memory to the

Somerset Humane Society

P.O. Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

