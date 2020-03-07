The Augusta Elks Lodge will host a Bicentennial Saturday Night Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the banquet room at the lodge at 397 Civic Center Drive, Augusta, according to a news release from Mike Michaud, Bicentennial Saturday Night Supper Committee Chairman.

It will be a traditional Saturday bean supper with all the fixings, plus strawberry shortcake.

The cost is $10 per person. Tickets are available at the lodge, and also will be available at the door the evening of the event.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit an Elk member, who was injured while trying to escape a fire in an Augusta apartment building March 1.

For more information, call 441-2838.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: