The Augusta Elks Lodge will host a Bicentennial Saturday Night Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the banquet room at the lodge at 397 Civic Center Drive, Augusta, according to a news release from Mike Michaud, Bicentennial Saturday Night Supper Committee Chairman.
It will be a traditional Saturday bean supper with all the fixings, plus strawberry shortcake.
The cost is $10 per person. Tickets are available at the lodge, and also will be available at the door the evening of the event.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit an Elk member, who was injured while trying to escape a fire in an Augusta apartment building March 1.
For more information, call 441-2838.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Somerset County courts for Oct. 7-11, 2019
-
Community
Fund for Maine Land Conservation awards $178,000 in grants
-
Community
Skowhegan Area High School HOW honor roll
-
Community
Bicentennial Saturday Night Supper set for March 14 in Augusta
-
UMaine Sports
College hockey: UMaine blanks Providence in season finale