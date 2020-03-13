cancelation

CANCELLED: We Love Maine! benefit concert set for March 15 in Oakland Unfortunately, Pineland Suzuki School has cancelled the event at this time. It may be rescheduled to another date in the future.

CANCELED: Maine Bicentennial Potluck Supper set for March 14 in Readfield The Readfield Historical Society has announced that the March 14 event at Kents Hill School has been canceled.