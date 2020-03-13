cancelation
PublishedMarch 13, 2020
PublishedMarch 13, 2020
Central Maine community events canceled or postponed
PublishedMarch 13, 2020
Augusta Duplicate Bridge Club cancels all games until future notice
PublishedMarch 13, 2020
PublishedMarch 13, 2020
Pleasant St. United Methodist Church’s supper is canceled
PublishedMarch 13, 2020
PublishedMarch 11, 2020
CANCELLED: We Love Maine! benefit concert set for March 15 in Oakland
Unfortunately, Pineland Suzuki School has cancelled the event at this time. It may be rescheduled to another date in the future.
PublishedMarch 11, 2020
POSTPONED: ‘The Spool Mills of Western Maine’ focus of March 18 talk
A new date for this event has not yet been set.
PublishedMarch 9, 2020
CANCELED: Maine Bicentennial Potluck Supper set for March 14 in Readfield
The Readfield Historical Society has announced that the March 14 event at Kents Hill School has been canceled.
PublishedMarch 7, 2020
Because of the circumstances in resent days and hours, the Augusta Elks Lodge has decided to postpone the Bicentennial supper.
