SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Oct. 7-11, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Bryan P. Aubrey, 46, of Skowhegan, on Oct. 7, 2019, in Skowhegan: harassment by telephone, 48-hour jail sentence; misuse of E911 system, 48-hour jail sentence; harassment by telephone, dismissed.

Nathan J. Bartlett, 31, of New Gloucester, operating under the influence July 7, 2019, in West Forks, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Nicholas Begin, 38, of Cumberland, operate ATV on public way Aug. 17, 2019, in The Forks, $100 fine.

Ian Edward Bell, 24, of Windham, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident July 13, 2019, in Norridgewock, $500 fine.

Tara Bellavance, 45, of Norridgewock, on Sept. 14, 2019, in Fairfield: assault, $300 fine, six-month jail sentence; criminal mischief, six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence; aggravated criminal trespass, dismissed. Violating condition of release Sept. 20, 2019, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 27, 2019, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence.

Warren Benson, 28, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked March 7, 2019, in Canaan, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license and registration suspension. Operating while license suspended or revoked June 24, 2019, in St. Albans, $250 fine, five-day jail sentence. Disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Oct. 7, 2019, in Skowhegan, five-day jail sentence.

Joshua Bither, 28, of Troy, violating condition of release April 14, 2017, in Fairfield, $200 fine.

Devon Blodgett, 24, of Bingham, operating under the influence June 26, 2019, in Bingham, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Ronald Boucher III, 34, of Cornville, on Feb. 21, 2018, in Canaan: assault, $300 fine; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Jeffrey Boudreau, 57, of Athens, burning prohibited material Aug. 24, 2019, in Cornville, $100 fine, $960 restitution.

Kevin J. Butler, 33, of Hartland, violating condition of release Aug. 9, 2019, in Madison, 60-day jail sentence.

Chad L. Coffman, 38, of Byfield, Massachusetts, carry passenger on ATV without headgear Aug. 31, 2019, in Rockwood, $100 fine.

Dianne Cooper, 48, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license July 24, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Joshua Cormiea, 32, of Norridgewock, domestic violence assault Aug. 21, 2019, in Madison, 364-day jail sentence, all but 40 days suspended, one-year probation. Violating condition of release Aug. 26, 2019, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence.

Dana Dasilva, 25, of Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation July 25, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Christopher A. Day, 43, of Skowhegan, harassment by telephone Aug. 12, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Gage D. Donnell, 19, of Pittsfield, Aug. 9, 2019, in Detroit: attaching false plates, $150 fine; operating vehicle without license, $150 fine.

Anissa P. Dorr, 25, of China Village, two counts domestic violence criminal threatening July 5, 2019, in Hartland, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 16, 2019, in Madison, 12-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 22, 2019, in Madison, 12-hour jail sentence.

Steven Emery, 44, of Fairfield, Feb. 17, 2018, in Fairfield: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Jacob L. Flanagin, 26, of Anson, on Aug. 1, 2019, in Madison: failure to register vehicle, $100 fine; attaching false plates, $150 fine; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, dismissed.

Steven C. Giles, 29, of Skowhegan, on Aug. 18, 2019, in Canaan: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Jordan Gillespie, 23, of Bingham, failing to make oral or written accident report July 27, 2019, in Embden, $500 fine.

Peggy Giroux, 34, of Anson, operating under the influence Aug. 8, 2019, in Madison, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Joseph Gordon, 28, of Anson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 26, 2019, in Madison, 20-day jail sentence, $63.98 restitution. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures July 23, 2019, in Anson, dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing Oct. 3, 2019, in Madison, 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation, $63.98 restitution.

Sean Henry, 26, of Palmyra, illegal placing of bear bait Aug. 10, 2019, in Mayfield Township, $100 fine.

Ruth Higginbotham, 29, of Skowhegan, June 11, 2019, in Skowhegan: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 20-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, dismissed.

Christopher R. Knowlton, 26, of Warwick, Rhode Island, operating under the influence Aug. 6, 2019, in Detroit, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Mindy Lacasse, 32, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked July 28, 2019, in Skowhegan, $750 fine.

Erick K. Leary, 34, of Fairfield, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Sept. 5, 2019, in Fairfield, 30-day jail sentence.

Patrick Leclair, 27, of Waterville, operating under the influence Aug. 31, 2019, in Fairfield, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Aric Libby, 28, of Portland, operate while license suspended or revoked July 24, 2018, in Madison, $500 fine. On June 15, 2019, in Madison: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year probation; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence. Three counts violating condition of release June 28, 2019, June 24, 2019, and July 12, 2019, in Madison, dismissed. Violating condition of release Sept. 20, 2019, in Madison, six-month jail sentence.

Roger C. Lloyd, 55, of Skowhegan, allowing minor to operate ATV in violation Aug. 26, 2019, in Cornville, $100 fine.

Carl E. Locke, 32, of Knox, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 25, 2018, in Fairfield, $400 fine.

Tabatha M. Lombard, 31, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Aug. 19, 2019, in Madison, 48-hour jail sentence.

John W. Mallette, 42, of Cornville, operating under the influence Aug. 17, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Shawn A. Manchester, 27, of Newport, on Aug. 12, 2019, in Palmyra: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Durwood Mosher, no date of birth listed, of Newport, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 11, 2019, in Detroit, $250 fine.

Henry Ogden, 62, of New Portland, operating under the influence July 26, 2019, in Palmyra, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Elizabeth H. Rich, 22, of Skowhegan, criminal trespass May 18, 2019, in Skowhegan, five-day jail sentence.

Norman Roy Jr., 63, of Bethel, operating under the influence July 26, 2019, in Palmyra, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Shain A. Sargent, 48, of Waterville, violating condition of release Sept. 8, 2017, in Skowhegan, dismissed. On April 27, 2019, in Madison: assault, $300 fine, 60-day jail sentence; violating condition of release and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, dismissed.

James Saunders, 74, of Madison, operating under the influence July 12, 2019, in Madison, $500 fine, 150-day jail sentence.

Steven R. Schutt, 35, of Woolwich, operating ATV on land of another with permission Aug. 16, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Shayla Seekins, 33, of Ellsworth, domestic violence assault Jan. 8, 2019, in Skowhegan, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, two-year probation.

David A. Sincyr, 58, of Skowhegan, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs April 5, 2018, in Skowhegan, $400 fine, $200 suspended, four-year sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

Michael Smith, 46, of Norridgewock, on Oct. 5, 2019, in Norridgewock: operating under the influence, $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operate vehicle without license, 48-hour jail sentence.

Brian John Souviney, 57, of Winslow, operating unregistered ATV Aug. 11, 2019, in Bingham, $200 fine.

Katherine Strysko, 35, of Anson, violating condition of release Aug. 9, 2019, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence.

Theodore Surdam, 44, of New Portland, commercial vehicle rule violation: operated by unqualified driver June 13, 2019, in New Portland, dismissed.

Cory Von Oesen, 35, of Unity, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 18, 2019, in Detroit, $500 fine.

Meagan Wade, 19, of Bingham, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise June 7, 2019, in Bingham, $250 fine.

James Whitney, 22, of Anson, on July 4, 2019, in Madison: operating ATV on public way, $100 fine; operating unregistered ATV, $200 fine.

John D. Withee, 52, of Skowhegan, permit unlawful use Aug. 31, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Joseph L. Wright-Champagne, 25, of Farmington, on Dec. 21, 2017, in Madison: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

