Nominations are open for Source Maine Sustainability Awards, presented by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram. The Source Awards are an annual recognition of Maine people who contribute to the state’s environmental well-being through consistent sustainable practices. From art supply stores to aqua-cultivators and from book publishers to prison guards, people making environmentally conscious choices in all sectors are vital to Maine’s economy and way of life.

Honorees will be profiled in the Maine Sunday Telegram and Central Maine Sunday on May 24 and celebrated at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 10, at Maine Audubon in Falmouth.

Community knowledge is the key to finding our annual class of environmental superheroes. To make a nomination, fill out the form below by Friday, April 10.

Honors are determined by Portland Press Herald editors and judges from Maine’s sustainability and agricultural community. We are on the lookout for sustained, practical, replicable, scalable and outright inspirational environmental achievements in Maine, big and small.

Included in the celebration are the MOFGA Russell Libby Agricultural Scholars. These scholarships recognize students and teachers who are pursuing careers in or promoting sustainable agriculture in Maine. Click here to learn more and apply. Applications are due Friday, April 24.

Read more about our past winners: 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

Nomination notes:

You may nominate more than one individual, business, non-profit, etc. Each nomination must be separately submitted.

You may nominate yourself or your own business, non-profit, etc.

You may solicit additional nominations from friends, family and supporters.

Please email [email protected] with any questions.

