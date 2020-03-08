SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Oct. 15-18, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Isaiah N. Adams, 19, of Fairfield, attaching false plates Aug. 24, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Jack Allen, 73, of Jackman, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 30, 2019, in Solon, dismissed.

Adam Barber, 41, of Canaan, violating condition of release Aug. 28, 2019, in Canaan, seven-day jail sentence, $25 restitution.

Dylan P. Berney, 25, of Portland, operating under the influence Aug. 16, 2019, in The Forks, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Thomas David Bouchard, 37, of Skowhegan, operating ATV on public way Aug. 8, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Daniel B. Bourgoin, 36, of Bingham, on Aug. 16, 2019, in Skowhegan: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but 15 days suspended, two-year probation, $100 restitution; aggravated assault, dismissed; assault, $300 fine; criminal mischief, unconditional discharge.

Alexander Bussiere, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, fishing without valid license Aug. 11, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Grant Caplin, 19, of Solon, minor possessing liquor Aug. 10, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Tayler B. Carrier, 23, of Augusta, operating unregistered ATV Aug. 24, 2019, in Bingham, $200 fine.

Russell K. Clapp, 59, of Pittsfield, criminal mischief July 23, 2019, in Skowhegan, $250 fine, $352.75 restitution.

Brian Cohen, 52, of Washington, D.C., fishing without valid license Aug. 28, 2019, in Hartland, $100 fine.

Nicholas P. Davis, 32, of Canaan, operating without safety equipment Aug. 30, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Brandy L. Fitton, 34, of Skowhegan, permitting unlawful use Aug. 19, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Jeffrey Fowler, 61, of Unity, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 9, 2015, in Skowhegan, $1,500 fine, $15,705 restitution.

Trenton L. Gardiner, 23, of Athens, kindling fire without permission Aug. 31, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Tori Gifford, 42, of St. Albans, operating unregistered ATV Aug. 25, 2019, in St. Albans, $200 fine.

Lillian Grigway, 44, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license Aug. 28, 2019, in Skowhegan, $150 fine.

Matthew Hrinchuk, 33, of Lowell, Massachusetts, failure to present ATV registration Sept. 9, 2019, in Athens, $100 fine.

Elizabeth Jenness, 30, of Skowhegan, littering Aug. 30, 2019, in Solon, $50 fine.

Scott C. Jones, 53, of Skowhegan, theft by receiving stolen property July 19, 2019, in Skowhegan, 30-day jail sentence.

Jonathan M. Leavitt, 35, of Farmington, violating condition of release Aug. 23, 2019, in Madison, $200 fine, $25 restitution.

Randy Mackay, 58, of Augusta, violating fishing rule Aug. 26, 2019, in Fairfield, $100 fine.

Jesse J. Marshall, 33, of Harmony, failure to present ATV registration Aug. 18, 2019, in Harmony, $100 fine.

Nicholas S. Munson, 26, of Gorham, operating without safety equipment Aug. 24, 2019, in Rockwood, $100 fine.

Anthony B. Nigro, 40, of St. Albans, operating unregistered ATV Aug. 25, 2019, in St. Albans, $200 fine.

Chad Paradis, 36, of Lewiston, on July 27, 2019, in The Forks: operating ATV under influence over 21, $400 fine; operating ATV to endanger, $200 fine.

Lisa A. Rutherford, 46, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Aug. 9, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Michael Tayse Sr., 42, of Madison, violating protection from abuse order June 15, 2019, in Norridgewock; 364-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, one-year probation.

Michael W. Turner, 51, of Newburgh, fishing violation of number, amount weight or size July 9, 2019, in T3-R5 BKP WKR, $120 fine.

Joseph R. Vinagro, 45, of Johnston, Rhode Island, failure to present ATV registration Aug. 11, 2019, in Rockwood, $100 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: