As a retired colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps, I had the privilege to be put into leadership roles throughout my entire career. Whether serving with four Marines or 40,000, my philosophy was the the same: Leaders go to difficult places.

This means that it was my job to lead by example, and to take challenges head on.

That is why I support Sen. Susan Collins in her bid for re-election. She has shown time and time again that when faced with tough decisions and positions, she stays on the course for Maine and the nation.

As one of the last remaining moderate senators, she often finds herself in uncomfortable situations, and she takes a lot of heat from partisans on both sides of the aisle. But she has shown that she is not afraid to go to difficult places.

Col. Duncan Milne

U.S. Marine Corps (ret.)

Liberty

(The writer is a Republican candidate for Maine Senate District 11 in Waldo County.)

