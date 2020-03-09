I listened — and assume you didn’t — to the hour-plus report from the CDC and others stating the current facts on the status of the U.S. regarding the coronavirus.
How dare you spread lies like your so-called political cartoon on March 3? No one is being muzzled! Shame on you people.
And by the way — you can print my name as a Trump supporter. Four more years!
Gordon Jones
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters to the Editor
Coronavirus cartoon misses the facts
-
Politics
Huge primary turnout seen as a sign of energized Democrats
-
Schools and Education
Coronavirus forces Maine schools to think about contingency plans
-
Letters to the Editor
Support Collins’ asylum-seekers bill
-
Letters to the Editor
Regulate guns like automobiles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.