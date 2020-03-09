I listened — and assume you didn’t — to the hour-plus report from the CDC and others stating the current facts on the status of the U.S. regarding the coronavirus.

How dare you spread lies like your so-called political cartoon on March 3? No one is being muzzled! Shame on you people.

And by the way — you can print my name as a Trump supporter. Four more years!

Gordon Jones

Waterville

