I am replying to “Vote for candidates who support Medicare,” letter, Feb. 27.

Everyone who owns a home and/or a vehicle needs to purchase insurance. Such insurance provides the money needed to take care of the infrequent cases of one’s home burning down or one’s vehicle being in an accident.

Health care, however, is something that most of us need fairly often. In health care, insurance companies are an unnecessary middle man reaping huge benefits; the much-advertised Medicare Advantage being the worst culprits.

National Improved Medicare for All, as explained at healthoverprofit.org, will get us all what we need. Support a candidate who is for rule by “we the people.” Do not support a candidate who is for rule by corporations.

Peggy Kacerek

Augusta

