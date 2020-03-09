A “Maine Bicentennial Potluck Supper” will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Alfond Dining Commons at Kents Hill School on 93 Kents Hill Loop Road in Readfield.

David Cheever, vice chairman of the Maine Bicentennial Commission, will be the featured speaker. Dale Potter-Clark from the Readfield Historical Society will talk briefly about some highlights of Readfield’s history; and a representative from the school will welcome guests and share some historical background about the school, according to a news release from the society.

Cheever will talk about Maine’s Bicentennial schedule of events and programs, and will provide some historical background on how Maine became a state. Cheever is the former Maine State Archivist, the gubernatorial press secretary, and the public information liaison with the Office of the Attorney General.

There is no fee, though guests are encouraged to bring a hot dish or salad. Desserts and drinks will be provided.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and supper will be served at 6 p.m.; parking is available at the athletic center, guests will be directed to the dining commons from there.

The supper is one of several events that have been organized by the Readfield U, a light-hearted “pop-up university” for community members to connect with one another.

Co-sponsors of this event are the Readfield Community Library; the Age Friendly Committee and historical society.

For more information about the supper, email [email protected] or call 685-4089.

For more information about the State of Maine Bicentennial, visit maine200.org.

