SKOWHEGAN – Lois Newell Gehrke Dunbar, 75, of Skowhegan passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Lois was born on June 21, 1944 in Farmington to Edward Sockalexis and Wilma A. (Mesreve) Newell. She graduated from Anson Academy, class of 1962, then later went on to the School of Business in Portland to further her education. She worked for Solon Manufacturing and other local factories then became a clothing stitcher for over 21 years. Many in the Skowhegan area will remember her for her talents with wallpapering and her steady hand in painting.

Lois was a proud member of the Penobscot Nation of Old Town and a member of the North Anson Methodist Church for many years. Lois was a devoted Patriots fan, never missing a game even when they weren?t playing so well. She loved music, dancing, traveling, sunshine and the ocean. In her later years she found joy in kayaking and was always ready for a river trip down the Kennebec.

Lois was generous and kind to all and a caregiver to many. She loved to joke and laugh even in her last days. Her greatest joy was time spent with her granddaughter Leah Mae.

She will now join loved ones who passed on before her; parents Edward and Wilma Newell; her son Micheal Gehrke; sisters, Jacqueline Martin and Ramona Mikula and her sister-in-law June Newell. Lois leaves behind her daughter Gari Lynn Gehrke and granddaughter, Leah Mae Gehrke Ellis; her sister Sharon Estes and husband Daniel, her brother Thomas Newell; several nieces, nephews; and great nieces and nephews from Maine and Michigan; as well as several good and loyal friends.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Sunset Cemetery in North Anson. Date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers Lois asks that you make a difference in someone?s life and ask them to pay it forward

