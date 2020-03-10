An electrical problem is believed to be the cause of a train fire on Sappi’s property in Skowhegan on Tuesday morning.

A member of the Skowhegan Fire Department said Tuesday morning that the department was dispatched around 5:34 a.m. in response to a report of a train engine on fire.

A security manager at Sappi said that though the fire happened on the company’s rail line, the train equipment is not owned by Sappi.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said that the fire was contained and there were no injuries.

The fire was under control at 6:24 a.m. and the fire department left the scene around 6:46 a.m.

