SIDNEY — A one-story home on Church Road was destroyed after a Wednesday morning fire, according to Fire Chief Richard Jandreau.

Jandreau said the department received a call at 7:59 a.m. for a fire at 111 Church Road. He said one person was inside of the home but was not injured as a result of the fire. He said very little of the building was salvageable because it sustained major heat, smoke and water damage.

“Everything is melted on the walls,” he said.

Jandreau said the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire, finding that it was an accidental electrical fire that started in a utility closet.

According to town property tax records, the property at 111 Church Road is owned by Peter A. Rackleef.

Jandreau said fire departments from Oakland, Rome, Belgrade, Smithfield and Augusta, and Delta Ambulance responded to the blaze.

