WATERVILLE — Officials at the city’s two colleges were monitoring the rapidly developing reactions to the coronavirus outbreak this week but announced no new changes to existing stances even as other Maine colleges rolled out plans to further restrict travel and curtail on-campus learning.

Both Colby College and Thomas College have already been restricting some college-related travel, prohibiting such trips to countries designated as “CDC Warning Level 3,” which includes countries such as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. Last month, Colby announced that members of its community who recently visited China were being monitored in isolation for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution,” though no one tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University of Maine System said Tuesday it would prohibit all university-sponsored non-essential air travel and encourage students to stay on campus during spring break next week. On Wednesday morning, Bowdoin College told students they will not be able to return to campus after spring break and would instead finish their spring semester classes online starting March 25.

The developments came even as the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning that all of the state’s coronavirus tests have been negative for the disease. That means Maine is still the only New England state without a confirmed case of the virus, known as COVID-19.

Meanwhile, some colleges and universities across the country in areas where the outbreak is prevalent have been announcing plans to close dorms and cancel in-person classes.

Colby College, which has about 2,000 students from nearly every state and more than 70 countries, said in a statement Tuesday night that it was focused on three principles: “supporting the health and safety of our community, preserving our ability to continue our exceptional educational program, and, to the extent possible, maintaining the essence of the distinctive Colby experience for our students.”

“Multiple members of the Colby community are working together to determine actions that are aligned with these principles based on the best information we have at any given time. We are continuing to move quickly to support our community but also balancing the need for swiftness with our commitment to our principles and determining the best solution for Colby,” the college’s statement said. “While the College is currently reviewing a variety of options related to travel, at this time we are prohibiting College-related travel to CDC Level 3 countries for faculty and staff. Any member of the community who travels to a country that is designated Level 3 by the CDC for personal reasons is required to self-quarantine (independently, off-campus) for 14 days upon re-entry to the United States. Additionally, staff members have been asked to cancel all non-essential conference travel.”

Colby, which has devoted a page on its website to the outbreak, earlier wrote in statements online that “because public health and related travel concerns may cause a significant number of students to avoid travel during spring break, residence halls and dining halls will remain open to accommodate having more students on campus.” Colby’s spring break is March 21-29.

Thomas College, which has about 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students, said in a statement Tuesday that “the leadership of Thomas College understands that COVID-19 is a major health concern for our state and our community.”

Thomas officials said that college leadership was “monitoring news closely and meeting regularly,” and that its health services department was working closely with the CDC “to provide staff, students, and faculty the most up to date information on this rapidly changing situation” and to review its response plans.

Colby also posted a message Friday last week from its president, David Greene, and other presidents from colleges in the New England Small College Athletic Conference saying the virus has been discussed and “decisions will be dictated by the facts as we understand them, the guidance we receive from federal and state public health and governmental authorities, and issues specific to each campus.”

“Several schools in the conference have restricted travel to states that have declared a state of emergency, and it may be that more join them before long,” the presidents wrote. “The NESCAC presidents will continue to consult regularly and provide support to one another, with the primary concern being the health and well-being of our campus communities.”

On Feb. 28, Colby posted information for students studying abroad, asking them to follow news on any localized restrictions on public gatherings and to be mindful that their programs may require them to stay home if they’re not feeling well.

“We understand that students often take advantage of their time abroad to travel to other countries, either on weekends or during school breaks,” Colby wrote. “Given the changing COVID-19 situation, we are advising students not to make travel plans at this time. Restrictions on travel to certain regions or countries have already been imposed, and you should consult on-site staff and local emergency websites for questions on regional travel.”

Under a frequently-asked questions section online Colby states that “all classes and campus events are continuing without interruption” and the college “strongly urges students, faculty, and staff to inform the College of all Colby-related and personal travel” via a link on its site.

According to Thomas’s online policy on the virus, the college formed a COVID-19 response team, comprised of administrators and staff representing key areas of the campus and is closely monitoring developments in this rapidly changing situation. As needed, it will implement procedures and protocols that can help safeguard the health and well-being of the campus community.

“Members of our Emergency Response Team, include Health Services, meet regularly to monitor the Maine CDC recommendations and review our response plans for our college community,” Thomas wrote.

