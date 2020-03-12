With the announcement Thursday of Maine’s first positive test for coronavirus, officials in Skowhegan and Anson are taking steps to prevent the disease from spreading into their communities.

The COVID-19 virus was detected in a woman in her 50s in Androscoggin County, according to Gov. Janet Mills.

In Anson, Town Administrator Tammy Murray released a statement encouraging residents to use the community’s online portal for automobile, all-terrain vehicle and boat registrations, and to buy or renew hunting or fishing licenses.

Town officials in Anson are also asking those who must go to the Town Office to bring their own pens, wash their hands before entering the building and keep a safe distance from one another.

“We’re trying to be proactive,” the statement reads.

The town has a small supply of hand soap for residents. Those who need it should call Murray at 207-696-3979.

In Skowhegan, the town issued a statement on behalf of Town Manager Christine Almand, Police Chief David Bucknam and Fire Chief Shawn Howard, saying the community will postpone or cancel scheduled events expected to attract 250 people or more, including Parks and Recreation or Opera House events.

These include the Skowhegan Youth Wrestling Tournament, Skowhegan Youth Cheerleading Competition, Maple Madness Basketball Tournament and the town’s Easter events.

Comedian Bob Marley’s performances, planned for this weekend, have been rescheduled to May 3.

The Skowhegan Community Food Cupboard also announced Thursday that community members may not enter the pantry to receive goods. Instead, volunteers will meet patrons outside to deliver packages.

Superintendent Brent Colbry of Maine School Administrative District No. 54 sent a notice Thursday stating the district is continuing to take measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Both Skowhegan and Anson have encouraged residents to use good judgement and to follow the recommendations given by the U.S. and the Maine Centers for Disease Control & Preventio, which include:

• Wash your hand often for at least 20 seconds.

• Do not touch your afce.

• Avoid contact with people who are ill.

• Stay home if you are not feeling well or know you are ill.

