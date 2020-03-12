HALLOWELL — The Harlow invites artists to submit artwork to Art2020, the 25th annual juried show. Art2020 will be on view May 15 through June 20 at 100 Water St., with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 15.

The show is open to all Maine artists and to any artist with a strong connection to Maine. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, according to a news release from the gallery.

Erin Hutton, an art advisor, curator, and founder of Erin Hutton Projects, is this year’s juror. For more than 20 years, she has immersed herself in the art world as an artist, educator, gallery director, curator, film production assistant, and designer.

Original fine art in any media may be submitted, including but not limited to painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, ceramics, installation and more.

Each artist may submit up to three works of art, which must be the artist’s own original work created within the last three years. Art that has been previously exhibited at the Harlow is not eligible. All works entered must be original work by the submitting artist. Giclees and other reproductions are not eligible.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org.

The Harlow is a membership based nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963.

