AUGUSTA — The Augusta Elks Lodge has postponed the Bicentennial supper set for Saturday, according to a news release from Mike Michaud, Bicentennial Saturday Night Supper Committee Chairman.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Portland shuts health clinic after staffer tests positive for virus
-
Business
State releases list of adult-use marijuana business applicants
-
Business
Search the database of Maine adult-use marijuana business license applicants
-
Community
Augusta Elks Lodge Bicentennial supper set for March 14 postponed
-
Local & State
Lawmakers take up bill to reduce secrecy about police use of surveillance tools