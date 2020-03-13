SOUTH CHINA — Sarah Jarosz, of Waterville, a senior at Erskine Academy, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Headmaster Michael McQuarrie.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principal’s Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic excellence, outstanding school citizenship, and leadership.

Jarosz is a consistent high-honors student in a highly competitive academic program that includes all classes taken at the honors or accelerated level and numerous Advanced Placement courses and Concurrent Enrollment classes with nearby colleges. She has received recognition and accolades from within and outside of the school for her standout accomplishments in the classroom, athletics, dance, and several hundred hours of voluntary community service, according to the release.

“Sarah is universally respected and esteemed by the school community. She is an exemplary student, citizen, and fine representative of Erskine Academy and young people in general, and she personifies the school’s core values of scholarship, leadership, stewardship and relationships,” noted Headmaster McQuarrie when making the award, according to the release.

Jarosz, McQuarrie, and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 4 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes outstanding students, such as Jarosz, with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA executive directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost. An additional three $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the partnership with Berlin City Auto Group’s Drive for Education.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association that represents Maine’s school administrators.

