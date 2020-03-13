WATERVILLE – The North Atlantic Conference announced Friday it has indefinitely suspended conference competition as concerns over the coronavirus widen.

NAC spokesperson Kate Roy said the conference did not put a timetable on when or if conference competition would resume.

“We did that on purpose as the situation is very fluid,” Roy said.

Roy added that the NAC is not forcing its members to cancel nonconference competition.

“We’re leaving that up to them,” she said. “We’re not imposing on any of our members the nonconference competition.”

Thomas College spokesperson Cameron Creamer said the school has suspended the spring sports season through March 31.

“We have cancelled our out of state opponent games, home and away,” he said. “We are postponing all athletic events through March 31, and that policy will be reviewed then, as more information becomes available.”

Along with Thomas, Northern Vermont-Lyndon, Northern Vermont-Johnson, SUNY Delhi, Maine Maritime, and Husson have suspended spring athletics.

The University of Maine at Farmington and UMaine-Presque Isle, meanwhile, have canceled their spring seasons.

