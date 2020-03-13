The start of preseason practice for spring high school sports in Maine will be delayed by a month until April 27.
The decision was made Friday morning by the Maine Principals’ Association’s Board of Directors and Interscholastic Management Committee. Conditioning practices for baseball and softball were supposed to start on March 23, with all other spring sports scheduled to start on March 30.
A press release from the MPA read in part: “(W)e have been in contact with the Maine CDC, DOE, Governor’s office, and other health agencies in regards to the best way to provide services that people need while keeping them safe. Yesterday, Governor Mills had a press conference stating that they are encouraging “Social Distancing.” By her definition, “social distancing” means groups of 250 or more people attending non-essential events should be delayed or postponed.
“Because of this, the MPA Board of Directors and Interscholastic Management Committee voted today to delay the start of the 2020 Spring sports pre-season practice until April 27, 2020. We will continue to monitor the situation and will make the appropriate changes as needed to ensure the safety of all students.”
The MPA’s decision comes on the heels of all major professional sports suspending or delaying their seasons in the United States, and the NCAA canceling all of its championship events for both the winter and spring seasons.
This story will be updated.
