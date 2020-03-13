OAKLAND — Pineland Suzuki School’s 20th annual Benefit Concert, We Love Maine! set for Sunday, March 15, at the Messalonskee High School Performing Arts Center, has been canceled.
It may be rescheduled to another date in the future, according to a news release from the school.
