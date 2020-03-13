AZUSA, Calif. — Anna Schutte, of Sidney, has been named to the 2019 fall semester academic dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University.
An English major, Schutte is honored for academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. Schutte is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Advisory against large gatherings leads to widespread event cancellations
-
Sports
Baseball players at Bowdoin and Colby colleges react to season finale
-
Nation & World
Pregnant 19-year-old dies trying to climb Texas border wall
-
Nation & World
Iran accuses U.S. of ‘economic terrorism,’ urges sanctions end
-
Nation & World
Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail