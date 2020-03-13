AZUSA, Calif. — Anna Schutte, of Sidney, has been named to the 2019 fall semester academic dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University.

An English major, Schutte is honored for academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. Schutte is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.

