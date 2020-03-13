WATERVILLE — Thomas College on West River Road is postponing all facility rentals and all college-sponsored admissions and athletic events, including campus visits, through March 31, because of concerns about COVID-19.

Thomas President Laurie Lachance announced that directive Friday, saying the policy will be reevaluated on an ongoing basis.

In a letter posted on Thomas’ website, Lachance said that, “as circumstances and information concerning the COVID-19 virus cause the ground to continue to move and shift beneath our feet, I remain dedicated to regularly and clearly communicating any changes or updates to College policy based on the latest information that we have available.”

“As events unfold, we will continue to act with the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff as the most important factor in our decision-making process,” Lachance said.

Decisions that disrupt the community are not easy to make, she said, “but out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our students, staff, faculty and greater Thomas College community, we felt this step was necessary.”

Lachance said those wanting the most current news and updates may visit the college’s COVID-19 web page at https://www.thomas.edu/coronavirus. She said anyone with questions may send emails to [email protected]

