BRUNSWICK — A free and expanded Family Resource Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the St. John’s Community Center, at 43 Pleasant St., according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

“This fair gives people the chance to make connections, whether between a family and a youth group, a volunteer and an organization, or an individual and an agency,” said Amy Ford, a faith formation director at All Saints Parish in Brunswick. “It’s a way for the parish to offer community members guidance on how to become involved, supported, or collaborative.”

Family fun will be offered like the Sparks’ Ark Live Animal Show from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., an Earth Jams concert with Matt Loosigian is set for noon-12:45 p.m., and an open house at St. John’s Catholic School is planned from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition, free haircuts will be offered by Kings and Queens Hair Studio, Rossignol’s Hair Shoppe and Sondra DeLorenzo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free refreshments will be available, and free raffles are planned.

Representatives from more than 30 area groups will be represented at the fair, such as summer camps, youth development programs, and support services. The organizations include Bath Area Family YMCA, Bath Youth Meeting House and Skatepark, Brunswick Area Respite Care, Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department, CareNet of Mid-Coast Maine, Cathance River Education Alliance, Catholic Charities Maine, Center for Grieving Children, Chewonki, China Lake Summer Camp, Chop Point Summer Camp and Cub Scouts.

Also, Family Focus, Finance Authority of Maine, Growing to Give at Scatter Good Farm, Habitat for Humanity, Harpswell Heritage Land Trust Nature Day Camp, Housing Resources for Youth, Independence Association, Maine Moms Demand Action, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Midcoast Community Alliance, Midcoast Hospital SNAP-Ed, Midcoast Literacy, Mid-Coast Maine Community Action Head Start, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Riverview Martial Arts, Safe Families for Children, Salvation Army, SASSMM, Sweetser, Tanglewood and Blueberry Cove 4-H Camps, Through These Doors, Wolfe’s Neck Farm, and more.

“The fair is a perfect event to showcase what the parish had in mind with the new community center,” said the Rev. Thomas Murphy, pastor of All Saints, according to the release. “The center will be a marvelous aid to bring the community together at moments like this for years to come. Our churches have always been welcoming and open to others, this facility will be as well. I think we’re going to see great things happening here, signs of the Lord’s presence.”

For more information, call All Saints Parish at 725-2624.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: