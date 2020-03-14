Area firefighters, friends and family gathered in Skowhegan Saturday to mark the life of Carl McKenney, who served as fire chief of Skowhegan from 1973 to 1992.

McKenney died at the age of 78 on March 6 at home with his wife by his side, according to his obituary.

Departments from the area paraded their trucks to T&B’s Celebration Center on Madison Avenue where services for McKenney were conducted from 1 to 4 p.m.

McKenney was born in Skowhegan on Nov. 3, 1941, graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1959 and married Gail Anne Folsom on Aug. 14, 1959, in Harmony. He and his wife settled in Skowhegan and raised seven children.

He was hired as a reserve police officer and part-time volunteer firefighter in 1965, became a full-time police officer, then became a full-time firefighter in 1966. He became chief in 1973.

While he was chief, McKenney served as emergency management director for Skowhegan and as emergency management administrator for Somerset County.

