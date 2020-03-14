NOTE: Because of the growing concerns of the spread of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), and in order to allow for full involvement, the Town of Winslow has decided to postpone its upcoming community meeting. A new date is yet to be confirmed, according to a news release from the Kennebec Valley Council of Governments.

WINSLOW — Kennebec Valley Council of Governments is partnering with the Town of Winslow to facilitate a community meeting for Winslow residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Winslow Elementary School, 285 Benton Ave.

Open to all Winslow residents, this meeting is a part of the Winslow Comprehensive Planning process. Through this forum Winslow residents can help shape Winslow’s goals for the next 10 years and can ensure their opinions are heard on issues affecting Winslow now and into the future, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

Coffee, snacks and lunch will be provided and door prizes, donated by local businesses, will be given away. The town will provide supervised activities in the school gym for children 3 to 11 years old so parents can attend the event.

Key topics to be discussed at the meeting will include: Economic development, housing, public services, land use and development, and developing a 10-year vision, but it also is an open forum.

The Comprehensive Plan is a non-regulatory document that Winslow is currently updating that is used as a guide for all aspects of development over the next 10 to 12 years. Upon completion it will be reviewed by the state and then there will be a final opportunity for public comment before being voted on and officially adopted by Winslow.

For more information, email KVCOG Community Planner Joel Greenwood at [email protected].

