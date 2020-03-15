Peaceful, seaside Falmouth Foreside is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the greater Portland area. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Portland, life along this tree-lined stretch of Route 88 is charmed. The Portland Yacht Club and Handy Boat anchor the community to its shipbuilding history. The beloved Town Landing Market is a spot to grab both lobster rolls and ham Italians. Down the road is the Town Landing and the shady, dog friendly town beach.

Natural light illuminates this townhouse from the daylight basement (an additional 600 square feet that includes two bedrooms and a den) to the soaking tubs in the second-floor suites. Also upstairs is a south-facing porch and a large, ocean-facing deck with Casco Bay views of Clapboard and Long Islands—dramatic in the winter and soothing in the summer.

The open floor plan on the first-floor flows in flawless progression from the kitchen—finished with beautiful white cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances—to the open dining and living areas featuring a gas fireplace. A three-season sunroom becomes a summer, screened-in porch when the large windows are opened.

This home is one of two new builds on a subdivided property. It is part of a two-unit association and the fees go toward maintenance of common elements like landscaping and snow removal. The owner is responsible for the upkeep of the home.

Limited housing stock keeps the Foreside quiet and embedded in nature, creating distinctive exclusivity. Any Foreside home coming on the market causes intrigue. When that home is a unique, new construction with a water view and walkability, a close look is mandatory.

10 Old Powerhouse Rd. is listed at $1,100,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

