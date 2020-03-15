Yes, America is great; it’s always been great. It’s the White House that’s in turmoil, with a spiral staircase of finger-pointing.
I like the letter to the editor by Thomas Lohnes on March 5, “Don’t let Trump ruin our country.” We share the same feelings on our current President. I personally believe he is a self centered arrogant man. While in office he has ran down the press, news media, top military generals and foreign dignitaries. He continues to blame the Democrats for standing in his way of progress. He puts people on his team and if they don’t play his game, he has them fired. It’s either his way or the highway.
One of the best things I have ever seen was President Trump’s latest address state of the union speech. He took the podium, handed Vice President Pence a copy of his speech and shook his hand. He then turned to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and handed a copy to her. She extended her hand for a shake but he immediately turned around and ignored her. That to me is when he showed his true colors. She should have reached out and pulled his hair. My hat goes off to her; after his speech, she tore up her copy.
During his presidential campaign Trump pledged to make America great again. In his early years of office he also said the White House runs like a well-oiled machine. Boy, what a joke; he better take a hard look around.
To keep America great, we do not need another four years of Donald Trump
Eddie Cowan
Starks
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Coronavirus latest: Austria limits movement nationwide amid virus
-
Opinion
CMP continues to spread distrust
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine does not want CMP project
-
Columnists
The Maine Millennial: Hand-washing, social distancing are our ‘home front’ sacrifices
-
Letters to the Editor
UMaine coronavirus decision premature
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.