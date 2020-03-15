Yes, America is great; it’s always been great. It’s the White House that’s in turmoil, with a spiral staircase of finger-pointing.

I like the letter to the editor by Thomas Lohnes on March 5, “Don’t let Trump ruin our country.” We share the same feelings on our current President. I personally believe he is a self centered arrogant man. While in office he has ran down the press, news media, top military generals and foreign dignitaries. He continues to blame the Democrats for standing in his way of progress. He puts people on his team and if they don’t play his game, he has them fired. It’s either his way or the highway.

One of the best things I have ever seen was President Trump’s latest address state of the union speech. He took the podium, handed Vice President Pence a copy of his speech and shook his hand. He then turned to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and handed a copy to her. She extended her hand for a shake but he immediately turned around and ignored her. That to me is when he showed his true colors. She should have reached out and pulled his hair. My hat goes off to her; after his speech, she tore up her copy.

During his presidential campaign Trump pledged to make America great again. In his early years of office he also said the White House runs like a well-oiled machine. Boy, what a joke; he better take a hard look around.

To keep America great, we do not need another four years of Donald Trump

Eddie Cowan

Starks

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »