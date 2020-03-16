The 31st Maine Women’s Hall of Fame scheduled for March 21, at the Randall Student Technology Center, Fireplace Lounge, University of Maine at Augusta, has been canceled.

For more information about the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame at UMA visit uma.edu. For more information about the BPW/Maine Futurama Foundation visit bpw/mefoundation.org.

