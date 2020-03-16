WINSLOW — The St. John’s food pantry held at St John Church will not be in operation Wednesday, March 18, for its food distribution.
For more information, contact 680-6422.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Amici’s Cucina’s ribbon cutting still scheduled for March 17
-
Community
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce postponements, cancelations
-
Community
KV Chamber cancels remainder of all March events
-
Community
CANCELED: ‘Forest Fires — Maine and Beyond’ talk set for March 24 in Washington
-
Community
Eastern Maine Community College postpones events