BANGOR — SkillsUSA Maine has postponed the 2020 state competition set for Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, at Eastern Maine Community College and hope to move it to a virtual conference, according to a news release from the college.
The college, based on recommendations from the Maine CDC, has also postponed its EMCConnect and Signing Day events set for Wednesday, March 25. A new date has not been scheduled at this time.
For updates on EMCConnect and Signing Day, visit emcc.edu and emcc.edu/EMCConnect.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Amici’s Cucina’s ribbon cutting still scheduled for March 17
-
Community
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce postponements, cancelations
-
Community
KV Chamber cancels remainder of all March events
-
Community
CANCELED: ‘Forest Fires — Maine and Beyond’ talk set for March 24 in Washington
-
Community
Eastern Maine Community College postpones events