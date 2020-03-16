BANGOR — SkillsUSA Maine has postponed the 2020 state competition set for Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, at Eastern Maine Community College and hope to move it to a virtual conference, according to a news release from the college.

The college, based on recommendations from the Maine CDC, has also postponed its EMCConnect and Signing Day events set for Wednesday, March 25. A new date has not been scheduled at this time.

For updates on EMCConnect and Signing Day, visit emcc.edu and emcc.edu/EMCConnect.

