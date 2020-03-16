ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension publishes a free monthly newsletter for home gardeners, from novice to expert, with practical, research-based information available online for anytime access, according to a news release from the extension.

The Maine Home Garden News is published March through October, archived by year and is available for subscription. Each issue includes a seasonal to-do list; articles on fruits, vegetables, native plants, lawn care, trees and shrubs; and links to videos and other resources.

“We enjoy sharing voices from a variety of extension professionals and Maine gardeners in a fun and informative format,” said newsletter co-editor Kate Garland, UMaine Extension horticulturist, according to the release. Book reviews, profiles of Maine gardeners and in-depth features on pollinators are scheduled for upcoming issues.

For more information, contact Wendy Robertson at 942-7396, 800-287-1485 (in Maine) or [email protected].

